6 Meridian Sells 10,430 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,045,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,335,000 after buying an additional 285,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,057,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 210,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,523. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.62.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.