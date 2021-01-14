6 Meridian Sells 5,733 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

6 Meridian reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 789,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,102,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 307.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

