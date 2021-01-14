Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stake Lifted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of FOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.