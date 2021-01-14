6 Meridian Sells 1,485 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,298,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,435,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.