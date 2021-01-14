James Hambro & Partners Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $413.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

