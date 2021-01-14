6 Meridian Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,626 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,968,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $51.51. 12,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

