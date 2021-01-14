6 Meridian Sells 9,234 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 0.5% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 542.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in MetLife by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 557,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 245,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.