CIBC Raises Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target to $14.00

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSQPF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CSQPF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

