Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Trex reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.12. 12,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trex by 243.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 54,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

