Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) Insider Sells A$806,250.00 in Stock

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) insider Trevor Schultz sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$806,250.00 ($575,892.86).
The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.43.
Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) Company Profile
