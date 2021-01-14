Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) Insider Sells A$806,250.00 in Stock

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) insider Trevor Schultz sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$806,250.00 ($575,892.86).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.43.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

