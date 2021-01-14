TD Securities Increases Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target to $34.00

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SJR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 69,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

