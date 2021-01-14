Marc Ducler Buys 132,398 Shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) (ASX:AAR) Stock

Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) (ASX:AAR) insider Marc Ducler bought 132,398 shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,859.70 ($14,185.50).

On Tuesday, November 24th, Marc Ducler purchased 132,398 shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,859.70 ($14,185.50).

On Friday, October 23rd, Marc Ducler acquired 176,470 shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.90 ($21,428.50).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Anglo Australian Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. The company's principal property is the Mandilla gold project situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain. It also explores for copper and zinc deposits.

