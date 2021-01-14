Scotiabank Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $3.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.