Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,722. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
