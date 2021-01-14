Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,722. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

