Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $4.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMRF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 7,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.68.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $104.14 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

