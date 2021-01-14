Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday. Main First Bank upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Sika has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

