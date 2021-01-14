The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded to Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.99. 10,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $229.58.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.