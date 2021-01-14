Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRNCY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$5.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

