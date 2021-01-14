Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.94 and its 200 day moving average is $185.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

