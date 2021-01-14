Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,686. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $74.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

