Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 336,319 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,319 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,733. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.