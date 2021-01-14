Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $187.08. 178,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

