Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.