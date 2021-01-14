The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.14. 159,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.53, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

