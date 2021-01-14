Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.