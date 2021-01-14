The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. The Clorox makes up 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.79. 28,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,486. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average is $213.72.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.