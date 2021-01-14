Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 23,651 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 45,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,852. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

