Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $432,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $42,326,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after buying an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diageo by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,291. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.42. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

