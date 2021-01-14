Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.17. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,772. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

