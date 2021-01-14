Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,165. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

