First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 271 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.81. The stock had a trading volume of 499,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.06. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

