First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $173.57. The stock had a trading volume of 541,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

