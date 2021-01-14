First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after buying an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.80. 129,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

