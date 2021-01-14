James Hambro & Partners Buys New Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 30,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 407,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,530 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

