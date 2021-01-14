Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.23. 535,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,112,240. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $236.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

