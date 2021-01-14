USDJ Price Up 5.1% This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.67 million and $1.99 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00104574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00226155 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,545.61 or 0.84574778 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,721,930 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

