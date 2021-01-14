Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0178

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Semux token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $226,867.88 and approximately $6,686.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Semux has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

