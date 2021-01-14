CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.13 on Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002853 BTC on exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $89,923.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.

About CryptoFranc



According to CryptoCompare, "The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis."