Traceability Chain Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $345.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00052258 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001879 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002742 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007072 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

