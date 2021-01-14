Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GLPEY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 40,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

