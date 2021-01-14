Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.48. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Gabelli lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

CATM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,364. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 236.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 143.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 68.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

