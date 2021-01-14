A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 102,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

