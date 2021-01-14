JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

