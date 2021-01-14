BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $31.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

