InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.37. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 5,567 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN.TO) (TSE:IN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

