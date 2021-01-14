Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $26.54. Vipshop shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 50,417 shares traded.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

