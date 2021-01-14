Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.08. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5,103 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

