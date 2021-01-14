Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.52. Enochian Biosciences shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1,669 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

