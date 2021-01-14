Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.72. Lixte Biotechnology shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

