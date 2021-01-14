Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $22.30. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 12,365 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $457.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,857.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

